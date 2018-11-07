Caroline Pitt is an independent energy consultant who helps businesses get to the bottom of what energy and carbon really means to them. From projecting energy prices at Pöyry to leading the consulting team at Utilyx, Caroline has been building her energy policy expertise for over 18 years. She now works with energy users, suppliers and policy makers to turn political rhetoric into commercial sense.
Caroline Pitt
