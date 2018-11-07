Haydn Young

Haydn founded of GAIA, an Energy Management Consultancy, in 2006. With over a decade of experience, Haydn’s speciality has been employee engagement programmes alongside infrastructural investments to reduce energy consumption. Haydn’s works for clients in Aerospace, Food, Chemical and Retail sectors. As well as working as a consultant in GAIA he leads the Energy Club Network, a free to access UK network of local Energy Clubs for practitioners to share knowledge and expertise.