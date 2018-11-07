Join Our Demand Side Response CrowdChat on Friday at 10am

We’re hosting our first CrowdChat and we want you all to join us.

In the dark about Demand Side Response (DSR), or heard some good things but not quite sure what the next steps would be to get it up and running in your business? That’s what the CrowdChat is here for.

Taking place at 10am on Friday 9th November, the chat is going to be led by our own Dan Connor, DSR Development and Delivery Manager at Energy HQ, npower Business Solutions. And we’re really pleased to announce he’ll be joined on the morning by other industry experts John Bryant, The ADE, and Liam Stoker, Solar Power Portal.

CrowdChat is a free platform that lets anyone from across Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn engage in an online conversation held at a pre-arranged time around a topic. To take part, you simply use the hashtag #DSRChat. It’s incredibly easy to get involved and will be a great way to have all your DSR questions answered by both industry experts and your peers.

We’ll also be using the session to reveal some industry-wide research we’ve conducted, looking at DSR awareness among energy managers – and will be using those insights to help form the conversation. We want to make sure the CrowdChat is as educational as possible, ensuring all attendees go away with a firm idea of DSR and how it can benefit their business.

We’d love to have you along. You can sign up on the day or in advance here by using your Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn account. There’s even the option to add it to your calendar so you don’t forget. Look forward to seeing you there!

Check out the DSR Clinic from Energy HQ here.

