Minesto’s sea kite flies high after completing test programme

Minesto has successfully completed the test programme for its EU-funded ‘sea kite’ tidal energy project in Wales.

The marine energy developer demonstrated the company’s first utility-scale version of its innovative technology in Holyhead Deep, six kilometres out to sea.

The programme is supported by €13 million (£11.3m) of EU funds through the Welsh Government.

Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto, said: “Through the project installation, commissioning and operation activities of our DG500 device, we are pleased to successfully have verified the control system of our technology at a utility scale and to have achieved electricity generation for the first time with a commercial-scale unit.

In early October, Minesto generated electricity for the first time with the equipment.