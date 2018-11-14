Nigerian bank invests in solar power solutions

Daystar Power has signed a deal to help Unity Bank transition its branches across Nigeria from diesel generation to clean solar solutions.

The retail bank, which has 240 business offices across the country and is among the nation’s largest businesses of its kind, is to install a combination of hybrid battery and solar power solutions to reduce costs as well as carbon emissions.

Currently, there is a significant gap between electricity demand and what the grid can supply across Nigeria, leading to many businesses using expensive and polluting diesel generators for most of the day.

Daystar Power aims to help electrify the African continent through private equity investments and promote the systematic expansion of renewable energy resources.

Tomi Somefun, Managing Director of Unity Bank, said: “Unity Bank is dedicated to be the retail bank of choice for all Nigerians and provide our customers with the best possible banking experience.

“We believe that our transition to clean solar energy solutions will not only help providing a better experience to customers visiting our branches but also contribute to safeguarding our environment.”