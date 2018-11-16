ELPA 2018 Judge

Jo Butlin

Jo has over 22 years experience leading and operating energy businesses in the UK. She is currently CEO of EnergyBridge (UK) which she set up in response to unprecedented industry […]

Short Fuse

By Freddie Rand
Friday 16 November 2018

Jo has over 22 years experience leading and operating energy businesses in the UK. She is currently CEO of EnergyBridge (UK) which she set up in response to unprecedented industry change in order to help investors and businesses navigate through market complexity. The business brings a combination of market expertise, practical experience, commercial focus and personality to solve energy market problems.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast