Jo has over 22 years experience leading and operating energy businesses in the UK. She is currently CEO of EnergyBridge (UK) which she set up in response to unprecedented industry change in order to help investors and businesses navigate through market complexity. The business brings a combination of market expertise, practical experience, commercial focus and personality to solve energy market problems.
Jo Butlin
Jo has over 22 years experience leading and operating energy businesses in the UK. She is currently CEO of EnergyBridge (UK) which she set up in response to unprecedented industry […]