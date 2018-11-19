Ian Hucklesby is an independent sales and marketing specialist who helps his clients grow incremental new business revenue. From strategic disciplines such as value proposition development, how it is presented, and business profile tuning, to hands on strategy implementation through engagement and onboarding new clients, Ian draws on all his experience driving the pitch development process, client commercial model development, and ultimately closing business deals.
Ian Hucklesby
