Australian University flicks switch on energy storage system

A university in Australia has flicked the switch on a new energy storage system at its campus.

UK developer redT installed the 1MWh technology on the roof of Monash University’s new Biomedical Learning and Teaching Building.

The energy storage system will store excess electricity generated by the university’s solar panels, with a total capacity of 4MW.

It also provides a flexible platform that integrates with the university’s building management systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

Australia is expected to lead the growth in the global energy storage market, which is forecast to grow to $1.2 trillion (£0.93tn) by 2040.

Scott Ferraro, Programme Director for the Net Zero Initiative at Monash University said: “redT’s energy storage infrastructure is one of the core components of the micogrid being developed as part of our Net Zero Initiative, enabling us to dispatch renewable energy more effectively across the campus and help achieve our goal of net zero emissions by 2030.”

Last month, the first utility-scale battery storage project in the Australian state of Victoria was commissioned.