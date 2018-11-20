‘There is a lot of misunderstanding surrounding fracking’

There is a great deal of misunderstanding surrounding the controversial process of fracking.

That’s the verdict from Paul Roebuck, Energy Manager at Hampshire County Council, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose at the Energy Live Expo event in London last month.

He said residents in Hampshire are largely unaware that there is a lot of oil and gas extraction already taking place across the county, with one of the largest gas reservoirs in the country being located at Humbly Grove.

He added the ability to inject water to pump oil has been going on “for ever and ever” and suggested fracking is just another variation on an age-old theme.

Mr Roebuck suggested in current times, there is now more pressure from the public regarding environmental topics such as fracking, energy efficiency and plastic pollution.

The latest BEIS Public Attitude Tracker, which is now on its 26th wave of finding out what the public think about a variety of energy issues, shows public opposition to fracking in the UK has fallen.