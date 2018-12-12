Aldi wants a pizza the action on sustainability

Aldi has committed to introducing 100% recyclable pizza discs in an effort to reduce plastic waste.

The discs are used to protect the product when they are packaged – the supermarket will now use cardboard alternatives instead of the traditional polystyrene.

It claims the change will remove 180 tonnes of plastic from circulation that could otherwise end up in landfill each year and slash the number of trucks needed to transport the waste by 500 a year.

In addition, Aldi has said it is making its ‘Thin & Crispy’ pizza boxes smaller, cutting the amount of cardboard the supermarket uses by 73 tonnes a year.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Polystyrene pizza discs are a serial offender when it comes to waste packaging so it’s important that we tackle this issue directly.

“This move is one part of a much larger campaign to reduce our environmental impact wherever possible – be that food waste, packaging or emissions.”

Aldi is also phasing out hard-to-recycle black plastic trays for fruits and vegetables in favour of recyclable clear ones.