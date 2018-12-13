British Airways’ i360 tower takes going green to new heights

British Airways’ i360 tower is taking going green to new heights after switching to an Ecotricity 100% renewable energy tariff.

The tourist attraction in Brighton takes the form of a glass viewing platform which rises 450ft above the seafront to offer views of the city, the South Downs National Park and the Sussex coastline.

It was designed to be highly energy efficient – around 60% of the power required to run the attraction is self-generated as the viewing pod descends down the structure.

Dale Vince, Founder of Ecotricity, said: “Switching to green energy is one of the biggest things – and the easiest things – that any organisation can do to cut the emissions that cause climate change.

“By switching to green energy, British Airways i360 will reduce the environmental impact of its own operations, while supporting Britain’s energy independence and the green economy.”

British Airways has challenged academics from across the UK to develop a sustainable jet fuel capable of powering a long-haul commercial flight.