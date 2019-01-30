New partnership to offer flexible energy solutions to businesses

A new partnership to help businesses become more sustainable while saving money on their energy bills through the use of smart energy technologies has been launched.

Under the deal, Haven Power customers will be able to trade renewable power as well as optimise their operations using GridBeyond’s technology.

The supplier will offer its customers a range of flexibility services which enables them to access new energy technologies and markets.

The companies will work together to also ensure demand side revenues are maximised for their customers, including accessing wholesale markets in combination with DSR programmes.

Paul Sheffield, Chief Operating Officer at Haven Power said: “We’re excited to be partnering with GridBeyond which is a business that shares a similar ambition to ours; to deliver flexible energy solutions to UK businesses.

“UK businesses are more demanding more from their energy supplier, looking to unlock opportunities, to drive value and build sustainability programmes. Through the energy services we provide and by partnering with GridBeyond, we can help them do more and make the energy they need work harder for them.”