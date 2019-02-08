Total strikes gas off South African coast

Total has made a “significant” gas discovery off the southern coast of South Africa.

It drilled the Brulpadda well to a depth of 3,633 metres using the latest generation drilling ship and was able to leverage its experience to similar environments, such as the West of Shetland in the UK.

Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said the discovery could contain one billion barrels of total resources.

Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President for Exploration at Total added: “We are very pleased to announce the Brulpadda discovery which was drilled in a challenging deepwater environment.

“With this discovery, Total has opened a new world-class gas and oil play and is well positioned to test several follow-on prospects on the same block.”

Other partners in the block are Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR international (20%) and a South African consortium, Main Street (10%).