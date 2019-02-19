ScottishPower customers face 10% energy price rise

Around 900,000 ScottishPower customers face a 10% price rise on their gas and electricity bills from April.

They will see a £117 hike, taking the standard variable tariff to a total of £1,254 on average annually, in line with Ofgem’s energy price cap increase announced earlier this month.

Customers on prepayment meters also face a £106 price rise.

ScottishPower has become the fifth energy supplier to announce an increase in prices following the announcement made by Ofgem.

So far, E.ON, EDF Energy, npower and British Gas have confirmed price rises from 1st April 2019.

Consumers are being encouraged to shop around for the best deal on the market and switch to save money.