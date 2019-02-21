Energy price rise for two million SSE customers

SSE has become the last Big Six energy supplier to hike bills following Ofgem’s price cap increase.

From 1st April 2019, around 2.1 million SSE customers on the standard variable tariff will see their energy bills rise by around £117 annually, taking the total to £1,254, in line with the regulator’s cap.

Customers using prepayment meters will also see a £106 increase, resulting in a typical bill of £1,242 a year.

All of the other five biggest suppliers – British Gas, EDF Energy, E.ON, npower and ScottishPower – have confirmed an increase in prices.

SSE will be writing to all its affected customers, with personalised information about exactly how their prices will be changing and details of the extra assistance on offer.

Tony Keeling, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Retail said: “We regret having to raise prices but with wholesale costs having steadily increased, as shown by Ofgem’s calculations, we need to pass these on in our prices.

“However, we don’t want our customers worrying about their energy bills and there is a lot of support available, including financial rebates for vulnerable customers, energy efficiency advice and access to money-saving tariffs and bundles. Our customer service team is here to help in any way they can and I would encourage anyone worried about today’s announcement to get in touch.”