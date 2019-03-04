Mark Pettican, Head of Business Sales, ScottishPower

Mark spent almost 28 years working in a variety of senior management roles stretching across Financial Services, Retail Banking and Insurance. His final role, before joining Scottish Power, was Head of Distribution for the General Insurance Business of HSBC. He joined ScottishPower in 2010 and has spent the majority of that time driving the SME sales agenda specifically through partnership and intermediated sales channels. More recently he has taken on the additional responsibility for fixed contract Industrial and Commercial sales as well the Customer Service function within Commercial Energy.