Fracking plan ‘will release emissions equivalent to 29 coal-fired power plants’

The UK Government’s fracking proposals will release greenhouse gas equivalent to the emissions from 29 coal-fired power stations.

That’s according to new research from the Labour Party, which claims projected emissions from fracking would overshoot the UK’s current annual emissions “20 times over, ending any chance of complying with our Paris climate obligations”.

The nation is estimated to hold around 1,400 trillion cubic feet in shale gas reserves, out of which 10% could be recoverable through fracking.

The Labour Party adds if the government goes ahead with its plans, that would result in emissions equivalent to the lifetime emissions of 286 million cars.

It has pledged to ban fracking if it comes to power and invest in renewables, including backing onshore wind as well as support new nuclear power projects.

Rebecca Long-Bailey MP, Labour’s Shadow Energy Secretary, said: “Fracking can’t be part of the solution to climate change. These figures demonstrate the enormous debt we owe to the communities and campaigners who have fought back against fracking and prevented the Tories from pushing our country off a climate cliff.

“With the High Court ruling only this month that the government’s policy is unlawful and school children marching on the streets for climate action, the government needs to realise that this isn’t just a public relations exercise. It’s beyond time for them to change course and ban fracking before it’s too late.”

Government response

A BEIS spokesperson said: “The Committee on Climate Change says that natural gas has a role to play in meeting our 2050 emissions reduction target. Our robust regulatory regime and determination to meet our carbon budgets means UK shale development is compatible with our goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions and does not detract from our support for renewables.

“Shale gas has the potential to be a new domestic energy source, delivering substantial economic benefits, both nationally and locally, as well as through the creation of well paid, high-quality jobs.”