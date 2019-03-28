An uncertain market means agility is needed in planning and decision-making processes.

That’s the verdict from Mark Keeling, Sales Director at SSE Energy, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose at this year’s Energy Live Consultancy Conference at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

He said current conditions mean there is a lot of uncertainty for suppliers, customers and TPIs to deal with, both in terms of commodity and non-commodity markets.

The energy expert noted the real issue is trying to “keep the ship steady” and make sure customers remain happy, informed and prepared for what’s ahead.

He said now more than ever, customers need a trusted partner, whether that’s a supplier or intermediary, in order to provide them with up-to-date and useful advice in an ever-changing political and economic landscape.

He stressed suppliers need to prioritise being able to support customers and cater to their specific “risk appetite”.

Mr Keeling said: “The market is getting more complex, the technology is supporting that complexity, things that we wouldn’t have dreamed of years ago are now starting to become a reality, technology, data, all the drivers for extra insight and to support price-based decision making are going to be there and available.”