SP Energy Networks secures customer service recognition

SP Energy Networks (SPEN) has been ranked first for customer service in the UK when bench-marked against the UK Customer Service Index (UKCSI).

The Institute of Customer Service publishes the UKCSI twice a year – answering the same sets of questions as the main survey to compare how the business is performing compared with the top 50 companies in the UK, SPEN come out on top with a score of 88.4.

The licensed Electricity Distributor (DNO) for Central & Southern Scotland and for Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales and North Shropshire moved up to its new position from equivalent seventh place last year.

The network operator has also become the first utilities company in the world to achieve the British Standards Institution’s (BSI) Kitemark for Customer Service, verifying the high standard of work that is carried out to support vulnerable customers through its Priority Services Register.

Guy Jefferson, SPEN Customer Service Director, said: “I’m delighted to have received this recognition for both our customer service and our consumer vulnerability work.

“Our customers are truly at the heart of our business and it’s important that the work we do for them day in, day out is bench-marked and verified by independent experts like BSI.”