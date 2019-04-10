Amazon to deliver wind energy in Ireland, Sweden and US

Amazon has announced plans to purchase all the electricity generated by three new wind farms in Ireland, Sweden and the US for its data centre.

It is part of the organisation’s ambition to power the global infrastructure of Amazon Web Services (AWS) with renewable energy.

The three projects are expected to deliver a total of 229MW of electricity – they include a 91.2MW wind farm in Donegal, Ireland, a 91MW project in Bäckhammar, Sweden and a 47MW wind project in Tehachapi, US.

All the projects are to start producing power by the end of 2020.

Peter DeSantis, Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support at AWS said: “Each of these projects brings us closer to our long term commitment to use 100% renewable energy to power our global AWS infrastructure.

“These projects are well-positioned to serve AWS data centres in Ireland, Sweden and the US. We expect more projects in 2019 as we continue toward our goal of powering all AWS global infrastructure with renewable energy.”

Last month, Amazon unveiled new plans to cut down on its packaging and emissions by grouping purchases and delivering them together.