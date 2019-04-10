New partnership aims to speed up EV adoption

Smarter Grid Solutions has partnered with SP Energy Networks to speed up the electric vehicle (EV) market.

The clean energy technology firm aims to help accelerate the roll out of EVs by finding the best way to charge at public venues, service stations and homes without their own driveways.

Alongside SP Energy Networks, it will work with traffic software provider PTV Group and technology firm EA Technology on the £8.5 million “Charge” Network Innovation Competition scheme.

The businesses plan to test EV technology and procedures in Liverpool, North Wales, Cheshire and Shropshire, investigating several smart charging solutions including staggered charging on a street-by-street basis, timed charging schedules and controlling charging rates based on network measurements.

They predict smart solutions such as these will enable easier and cheaper connection of chargers to the grid – they say if trials are a success, they may be rolled out across the rest of the country.

They have also suggested linking chargers to batteries within homes and connecting them to distributed forms of generation such as solar panels and wind turbines.

Graham Ault, Founder and Executive Director at Smarter Grid Solutions, said: “EV will revolutionise not just vehicle transport but Great Britain’s electricity grid.

“Project Charge is a significant step forward in making sure that the electricity networks will cope with the extra demand.”