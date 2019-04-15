Giant 10MW turbines to be installed at Dutch wind farm

Vattenfall has joined forces with Siemens Gamesa to deploy the “newest and largest” 10MW turbines at an offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

They plan to install 76 of the powerful turbines, which are expected to increase efficiency by 30%, at Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 – the first non-subsidised wind farm in the country.

Vattenfall says the turbines are fitted with 94-metre long blades – almost the same length as a football field – that are capable of generating more capacity per roto lap than the older, smaller turbines.

The new turbines will enable the wind farm to generate enough electricity to supply up to 1.5 million households a year.

Gunnar Groebler, Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall said: “Due to the increased capacity, we require fewer turbines to be placed at Hollandse Kust Zuid, which clearly reduces the environmental impact of this wind farm compared to earlier ones.

“Larger turbines and greater availability also lead to major advantages in terms of electricity generation, which is particularly important in a subsidy free environment. Having fewer turbines to install also means lower costs and fewer risks during the installation process.”

The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned by 2023.