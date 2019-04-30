New group to champion health and safety in onshore wind

A new group aimed at providing transparency and championing good practice in the onshore wind industry’s health and safety performance has been launched.
SafetyOn is a not-for-profit, member-led collaboration which brings together industry leaders, health and safety experts, regulators and supply chain organisations across the UK onshore wind sector.
A total of 19 onshore wind organisations have joined forces to establish the group – facilitated by the Energy Institute – to provide visibility about health and safety and assist industry stakeholders to ensure key emerging risks are mitigated through co-operation and shared learnings.
The group’s primary objective for the year is to develop a means of collecting industry-wide health and safety performance data and statistical analysis of industry trends.
Lindsay McQuade, SafetyOn Chair and Chief Executive of ScottishPower Renewables said: “The onshore wind sector is a story of success in the UK – its delivered investment of £35 billion, employs thousands and underpins the UK’s position as a leader in decarbonisation.
“With that success comes responsibility to ensure that every single employee has a safe and healthy working environment. I’m delighted to see the industry coming together to form SafetyOn to support this ambition.”
Additional Information
The founding members are:
- Banks Renewables
- EDF Renewables
- ON Climate & Renewables UK
- Enercon Services UK Ltd
- Energy Institute
- Fred Olsen Renewables
- GE Energy (UK) Ltd
- Innogy Renewables UK Ltd
- Natural Power
- Nordex Acciona Windpower
- Renewable Energy Systems Ltd
- RenewableUK
- Senvion UK Ltd
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Ltd
- SSE Renewables
- ScottishPower Renewables
- Vattenfall UK
- Ventient Energy
- Vestas Celtic Wind Technology Ltd