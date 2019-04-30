New group to champion health and safety in onshore wind

A new group aimed at providing transparency and championing good practice in the onshore wind industry’s health and safety performance has been launched.

SafetyOn is a not-for-profit, member-led collaboration which brings together industry leaders, health and safety experts, regulators and supply chain organisations across the UK onshore wind sector.

A total of 19 onshore wind organisations have joined forces to establish the group – facilitated by the Energy Institute – to provide visibility about health and safety and assist industry stakeholders to ensure key emerging risks are mitigated through co-operation and shared learnings.

The group’s primary objective for the year is to develop a means of collecting industry-wide health and safety performance data and statistical analysis of industry trends.

Lindsay McQuade, SafetyOn Chair and Chief Executive of ScottishPower Renewables said: “The onshore wind sector is a story of success in the UK – its delivered investment of £35 billion, employs thousands and underpins the UK’s position as a leader in decarbonisation.

“With that success comes responsibility to ensure that every single employee has a safe and healthy working environment. I’m delighted to see the industry coming together to form SafetyOn to support this ambition.”

Additional Information

The founding members are: