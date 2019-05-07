UK backs underwater engineering hub in Aberdeen

The UK Government is supporting industry plans to build a multi-million-pound underwater engineering hub in Aberdeen.

The Global Underwater Engineering Hub is expected to make Scotland a go-to destination for subsea engineering and build on the UK’s expertise in subsea robotics, remotely-operated underwater vehicles and maritime support vessels.

The government says seizing the opportunities in the blue economy will also help the UK’s oil and gas sector to diversify and support the move away from fossil fuels towards clean growth.

The UK already has a 40% share of the global market in underwater engineering and is in prime position to capitalise on the industry that could be worth more than £100 billion globally by 2035.

Prime Minister Theresa May added: “I can announce that the UK Government is backing plans for a new Global Underwater Hub in Aberdeen, helping established businesses thrive and creating new opportunities as the world makes the shift towards clean growth.

“Cementing Aberdeen’s place as an energy hub for offshore and renewables, the new hub would bring together areas of excellence in underwater technology under a single commercial vision. It would support industry, generate new skilled jobs and help us in the fight against climate change.”

Industry is now encouraged to develop a business case for the hub for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to review.