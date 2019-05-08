Kieran Coughlan

Kieran is responsible for asset management at UK Power Networks Services. He is a Chartered Electrical Engineer and member of Engineers Ireland. Kieran has extensive experience across the electricity industry in the UK, Ireland, Middle East, Africa and Australia.

Kieran joined UK Power Networks Services in March 2017, prior to joining he was part of the Energy Networks Association (ENA)’s senior management team, where he held the position of Head of Engineering and Safety. In this role, he held accountability for governance and delivery of the electricity distribution network standards in Great Britain, and the joint industry strategies for innovation, engineering and safety. Kieran has worked on corporate and energy strategy, asset management and innovation, standards, electrical design and major project delivery.