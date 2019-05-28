Drax, Equinor and National Grid partner to create UK’s first zero carbon cluster

Drax Group, Equinor and National Grid Ventures have teamed up to make Humber the world’s first zero carbon region.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together to explore how a large-scale carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) network and a hydrogen production facility could be built in the region in the mid-2020s.

The companies will look into scaling up the innovative bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) pilot project at the Drax Power Station to create the world’s first carbon negative power plant, according to Drax.

They will also explore the potential development of a hydrogen demonstrator within the site.

Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire is capturing a tonne of carbon dioxide a day from the BECCS project.

Drax Group CEO Will Gardiner said: “The Committee on Climate Change was clear – the UK needs both bioenergy with CCS and hydrogen production at scale by 2030 to achieve a ‘net zero’ carbon economy. This partnership is committed to meeting this challenge putting Great Britain at the heart of the global energy revolution.

“With Drax’s carbon negative power station, the Humber region could lead the world in new technologies that can deliver for the climate and the economy, helping to create a cleaner environment for future generations whilst creating new jobs and export opportunities for British businesses.

“We’re excited to be working with National Grid Ventures and Equinor on this project – for decades the Humber has been a strategically important industrial cluster for the UK – it has the skills, industrial capability as well as offshore storage to transform itself into a cutting-edge low carbon hub.”

