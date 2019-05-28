Energy sector ‘needs not only the right knowledge, but also the right skills’

The energy sector needs people not only equipped with knowledge, but also with the right skills to tackle new challenges as they emerge.

That’s according to InnoEnergy’s Energy Transition Programme Director Krzysztof Pikoń, who spoke to ELN in a new podcast.

InnoEnergy is the innovation engine for sustainable energy across Europe – supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, it aims to bring together inventors, industry, graduates, employers, researchers, entrepreneurs, businesses and markets to build skills and expertise.

Mr Pikoń said the majority of players in the education market are not prepared for change, despite information being cheaper and more accessible than ever before.

He told ELN that energy companies want people that are able to solve problems as they emerge, not only focusing on knowledge but concentrating on shaping new and adaptable skills.

He noted this was true for nearly all industries but suggested it was especially crucial for the energy sector, in which challenges are being continually faced from the energy transition in almost every country of the world.

The Energy Transition Programme Director said: “It should be co-operation of academia and industry so a practical approach, so an approach based on projects carried out together.”