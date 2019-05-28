Global wind energy launches Africa Task Force

The global wind energy industry has launched the Africa Task Force, which aims to speed up deployment of the renewable technology across the continent.

The alliance of developers, manufacturers and associations includes Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Vestas, the South Africa Wind Energy Association, Africa Europe Energy Partnership, RES4Africa, Mainstream Renewable Power, Acciona Energia, GE Renewable Energy, NRG Systems, DNV-GL, Nordex, Goldwind and Aurora Wind Power.

Created by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the task force hopes wind energy will help cut rates of energy poverty and reduce dependence on polluting fossil fuels.

It notes the African wind market is set to add 6GW of additional wind capacity between 2019 and 2023, more than doubling its current 5.3GW capacity, and says there is the potential to add as much as 33GW of new wind power capacity across the continent by 2028.

The task force will help install more wind power by advising governments on regulatory frameworks and auction systems, developing approaches to accelerate private investment in wind power and foster new dialogues and conversations between energy stakeholders.

It also aims to track and showcase the economic and social benefits of wind power, transfer knowledge from established markets and create appropriate forums to promote the growth of wind power.

GWEC CEO Ben Backwell said: “Africa has a unique opportunity to leap-frog obsolete fossil fuel generation and create the power generation it needs from wind power and other renewables technologies.

“If we can help create the right regulatory frameworks and knowledge transfer, Africa’s growing economies will soon be powered by cheap, efficient wind power.”