Open Energi produce advanced technology to create an affordable, zero carbon energy future. We automate and optimise a global network of distributed energy resources to radically reduce energy costs and provide reliable, real-time flexibility to enable a 100% renewable energy system. Our Dynamic Demand 2.0 platform uses artificial intelligence to safely co-ordinate distributed energy resources at scale and trade flexibility across energy markets. Since 2011,
Open Energi have connected over 3,500 assets at over 400 sites, working with leading businesses, utilities, developers and technology partners world-wide to deliver innovative solutions that are transforming how energy is supplied and consumed.