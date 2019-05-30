Open Energi produce advanced technology to create an affordable, zero carbon energy future. We automate and optimise a global network of distributed energy resources to radically reduce energy costs and provide reliable, real-time flexibility to enable a 100% renewable energy system. Our Dynamic Demand 2.0 platform uses artificial intelligence to safely co-ordinate distributed energy resources at scale and trade flexibility across energy markets.​ Since 2011,

Open Energi have connected over 3,500 assets at over 400 sites, working with leading businesses, utilities, developers and technology partners world-wide to deliver innovative solutions that are transforming how energy is supplied and consumed.

www.openenergi.com