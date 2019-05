Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.

In the UK, Statkraft offers market solutions for ROC, CfD, subsidy-free and flexible generation, as well as a funded solar proposition for large end users. They are a leading PPA provider with over 300 contracts for over 10TWh per annum.

Statkraft is also active in supply through its subsidiary, Bryt Energy, offering Zero Carbon, 100% renewable electricity to British businesses.

