TESS 2019: What are some of the energy concerns?

ELN spoke to a few delegates at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) in Birmingham about some of the issues facing the industry.

The event, which proved to be a hit among the delegates, attracted more than 300 people and showcased energy solutions big and small that could help businesses reduce costs and emissions.

Jeremy Nicholson, Corporate Affairs Officer at Alfa Energy, said some of the delegates he spoke to shared similar concerns about the “complexity of energy and where it’s going”.

Matt Lipson, Business Leader for Consumer Insight at the Energy Systems Catapult believes the “world is just looking extremely complicated” for energy managers, with new products and services as well as lots of changes in regulations.

Chris Hurcombe, MD at Catalyst Commercial added energy is a problem that isn’t going away and with the market changing, companies that move with the change will “benefit from the current market situation”.

Watch the video to find out more.