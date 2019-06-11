Finance & Markets

Wood wins multi-million-dollar Hinkley Point C contract

It will provide developer EDF Energy with full life cycle services to improve project delivery and commercial performance

ELN TV

By Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Tuesday 11 June 2019
Image: Wood

Wood has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to provide engineering and technical services to the Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.

The Hinkley Technical Support Alliance (HTSA) agreement with developer EDF Energy will last for five years, with an optional five-year extension.

Wood will provide full life cycle services to improve project delivery and commercial performance.

It already provides similar services to EDF Energy Nuclear Generation under a long term agreement to support the UK’s eight existing nuclear power plants.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business said: “We are looking forward to providing additional support to EDF Energy on a project which is vital to the UK’s energy security and the transition to a lower carbon energy mix.

“This positions us as a key strategic partner at Hinkley Point C, maintaining our track record of playing a key role in every UK nuclear new build project since the inception of the industry.”

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast