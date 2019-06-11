Wood wins multi-million-dollar Hinkley Point C contract

Wood has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to provide engineering and technical services to the Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.

The Hinkley Technical Support Alliance (HTSA) agreement with developer EDF Energy will last for five years, with an optional five-year extension.

Wood will provide full life cycle services to improve project delivery and commercial performance.

It already provides similar services to EDF Energy Nuclear Generation under a long term agreement to support the UK’s eight existing nuclear power plants.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business said: “We are looking forward to providing additional support to EDF Energy on a project which is vital to the UK’s energy security and the transition to a lower carbon energy mix.

“This positions us as a key strategic partner at Hinkley Point C, maintaining our track record of playing a key role in every UK nuclear new build project since the inception of the industry.”