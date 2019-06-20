EU greenlights Germany’s €431m public support for greener vehicles

The European Commission has given the green light for Germany to provide €431 million (£383m) of public support for cleaner transport.

The funding will be provided through three schemes the government intends to set up to retrofit municipal and commercial diesel vehicles, including rubbish trucks and delivery and cleaning vehicles.

The support will be available in more than 60 municipalities where national limits for nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions were exceeded in 2017 and will cover the costs of both the retrofitting systems and their installations.

The measures, part of the government’s ‘Immediate Clean Air Programme for 2017-2020’, are expected to help reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by around 1,450 tonnes a year.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy said: “Tackling air pollution is one of Europe’s greatest challenges. So these three schemes provide a good incentive for vehicle operators in Germany to invest in cleaner vehicles in the most polluted German cities.

“This is a good example of how member states can work to introduce measures that reduce air pollution, in line with both our rules and our common European objective of cleaner air for all.”