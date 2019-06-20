Louise Kingham OBE FEI is Chief Executive of the Energy Institute (EI), the leading professional body for energy, which promotes excellence by developing knowledge, skills and good practice in the global energy sector. Louise has spent the past 25 years working with energy professionals around the world. Prior to her appointment at the head of the EI in 2003, Louise was Director General of the Institute of Petroleum and Chief Executive of The Institute of Energy. Louise is currently a Council member of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Energy Studies and a Board member of the Powerful Women initiative. She is a former President of the Energy Industries Club, Advisory member of the Energy Policy Board at the University of Birmingham and judge for HM Queen’s Prize for Higher and Further Education.

In 2006, she received a Global Leadership in Energy Award and in 2011, the OBE from HM Queen for services to the energy industry. In 2017 she was awarded an Honorary Science Doctorate from the University of Bath.