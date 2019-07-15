Data centre goes green with solar and liquid immersion tech

A Cornish data centre has gone green with solar power and liquid immersion cooling technologies.

The renewable energy-powered Goonhilly Data Centre, situated at the famous Goonhilly Earth Station, marks a shift in the facility’s business model as it expands to include a wide range of new services and activities.

The site is now positioning itself as an artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation hub for businesses and academic groups.

Spread across more than 2,000 square metres, the data centre uses a 350kW solar array “to enhance customers’ green energy credentials” and employs a liquid immersion cooling system to slash electricity demand – it is said to be up to 50% more efficient than air cooling.

The facility is also expected to be supplemented by local wind power sources in due course.

Goonhilly CEO Ian Jones said: “Through our strong partnerships with industry and academia, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation.

“Our new green data centre is no exception. It is satisfying to open our doors to the many businesses and organisations with data-intensive applications that can benefit from this facility and the community we are creating.”