All Bar One owner to plug in 200 rapid EV chargers

The owner of pub and restaurant chains such as All Bar One and Harvester has announced plans to install up to 200 charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) across its sites.

Mitchells & Butlers has teamed up with BP Chargemaster to roll out the 50kW chargers, with up to 50 installations expected by October 2019.

They hope this will enable more drivers to make the switch to greener vehicles, with the chargers providing 100% renewable electricity and available to use on either a pay as you go or subscription basis.

Richard Turner, Head of Supplier Management at Mitchells & Butlers said: “After a successful trial at a number of our businesses, we’re very excited to roll out BP Chargemaster electric vehicle rapid charging points across wide areas of our estate. We recognise the importance of providing somewhere for EV users to charge their cars, whilst also giving them the opportunity to stop off for a coffee, or even a bite to eat, which is how our pubs and restaurants will play a vital part.

“With a large number of our sites being located either on or near main roads, we will be able to provide prime locations for an EV owner to charge their car.”

BP Chargemaster operates more than 450 rapid chargers and a total of more than 7,000 charging points nationwide.