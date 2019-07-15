UK pledges £250m to tackle climate change in Africa

The government has announced a new aid package worth £250 million to help tackle climate change across Africa over the next five years.

The funding, which will be the Department for International Development’s (DFID) largest single direct climate investment in the continent, will support sub-Saharan African countries build resilience to climate change and develop low carbon economies.

With increasing temperatures and extreme weather having a profound impact on the lives and livelihoods of communities, the programme will ensure UK expertise and experience can help developing countries become more climate resilient and move away from fossil fuels and onto cleaner energy sources.

African nations are responsible for only around 2% to 3% of global emissions but the continent is set to be the worst affected by the devastating impacts of climate change.

During a two-day visit to Kenya, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart said: “We are facing a global climate emergency. Polluted air, rising sea levels and increasing temperatures are felt by everyone in the world. We must all play our part to protect the environment, wildlife, vulnerable families and communities – and this includes investing in renewable energy.

“I am today announcing DFID’s biggest ever single direct aid investment in climate and the environment across Africa… Tackling climate change is of direct benefit to everyone living on this planet, including of course in the UK.”