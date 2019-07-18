New knowledge platforms for green finance and greening business

A global partnership of some of the world’s largest organisations have launched two new knowledge platforms on green finance and greening businesses.

The Green Industry Platform and the Green Finance Platform will provide the financial and private sectors with the latest research, data, guidance and tools from leading experts and institutions to help green their operations.

They will build on the existing Green Growth Knowledge Platform (GGKP), which hosts a wealth of existing knowledge to support greener business, finance and policy – from return on investment on renewable energy to green bonds, sustainable infrastructure, green standards and regulations.

The Green Industry Platform aims to empowers small and medium sized businesses with technical knowledge to green their input materials, end products and operations as well as evidence that this will improve their bottom lines.

The Green Finance Platform will provide banks, insurance and investment firms with a one-stop shop for the latest financial sector innovations to start, scale and measure their contribution to a green economic transition.

It will feature new tools for businesses and investors to assess natural capital risks and opportunities, guiding principles on responsible banking, insurance and finance and global reports on aligning the financial system with sustainable development.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UN Environment said: “The green economy offers tremendous opportunity for businesses, financial institutions, governments and people – it is the economy of the future.

“Quick and easy access to the latest knowledge and innovation is critical to ensuring we are able to build on good practices that already exist and ensure even greater benefits for nature and people.”