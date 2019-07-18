Latest Jobs – Marketing Campaign Specialist – Lilly Grace

Searching for a new opportunity?

We’d like to be your first stop on the path to your next opportunity.

We’re an exemplary search recruitment consultancy specialising in recruiting top-notch talent in a multitude of sectors including:

Sales and Customer Service

Marketing and Digital

IT and Software Development

Executive Search

Our client is an international supplier of oil, gas, and electric.

The role: Reporting to Digital Marketing Lead / Head of Marketing you will be responsible for;

Develop and implement end-to-end multi-channel, personalised marketing campaigns to raise brand awareness, ensure our client are found when customers are in buying mode and generate qualified leads for sales

Create robust campaign planning, including predicting ROI and comparing with post-campaign actual ROI in each campaigns review

Carry out continuous measurement and tracking of tactics during campaigns enabling accurate campaign analysis

Segmenting and manging customer and prospect data whilst monitoring and enforcing company internal privacy practices as it relates to GDPR

Webmaster our client’s UK website ensuring it is optimised, authoritative, houses constantly refreshed content, and offers an excellent online customer journey

Maintain and develop the PPC campaign structure, platform and budget to drive high quality leads into the sales channels.

Create customer satisfaction surveys for TGP (every 6 months), analyse the results, present back to SMT

Summarise and disseminate 3rd party reports to key internal stakeholders

Own, maintain and develop the PPC campaign structure, platform and budget. Make recommendations to constantly improve results such as increasing interest from the target audience(s) and reducing our clients costs

Manage Sales & Marketing budget – processing purchase orders, invoices and produce regular reports on spend

Generate bi-monthly marketing report

Ensure the department is tidy & hazard free at all times

Context and environment

Operating within a highly competitive environment, the Marketing Campaign Specialist sits within the UK Marketing Function and reports directly to the Digital Marketing Lead.

The Marketing Campaign Specialist will provide support to internal stakeholders and mainly to Digital Marketing Lead to drive the business towards the use of online channels to increase inbound leads and conversion.

Accountabilities

Our client has an appetite for increasing new business leads and maximising cross-sell opportunities using the most cost-efficient and effective means. The Marketing Campaign Specialist will bring together all elements of the campaign along with analytical skills, holding overall responsibility for running the campaigns in all stages and generate reports.

The main focus of the role is to support our client in achieving lead generation targets and acquisition targets whilst also enhancing customer communications and the overall customer experience/satisfaction, concentrating the majority of effort on the online channels.

Qualifications / Experience required

At least 3 years of experience, managing digital marketing

Knowledge of HTML, CSS and CMS (e.g. Drupal) – preference

CIM Qualified in Digital marketing – preference

Together we will achieve. If you’re looking for the next step in your career, or alternatively, if you’re looking for the next superstar for your business, call us on 0191 383 2112 today and ask for Pete! Or send your CV to [email protected]

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.