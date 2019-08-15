BP Chargemaster plugs in its first ultra-fast EV chargers in Britain

BP Chargemaster has powered up its first ultra-fast charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) in Britain.

The two new 150kW chargers are the first in a planned rollout of 400 ultra-fast charging points at BP sites across the UK by the end of 2021.

They are installed at BP’s retail site at Cranford near Heathrow Airport and operated on the Polar network, with the battery capable of charging 100 miles of range in 10 minutes, depending on the type of EV.

They can be accessed via an app and are equipped with contactless payment technology, enabling EV drivers to use their existing credit or debit cards.

David Newton, Chief Operating Officer at BP Chargemaster said: “We believe our establishment of a nationwide ultra-fast charging network will be transformative for the electric vehicle market in the UK.

“Working closely with global vehicle manufacturers, we are developing the solutions that electric vehicle drivers need to enable them to charge confidently and conveniently, wherever they are in the country.”

The company has committed to introduce contactless payment on all new rapid and ultra-fast chargers as well as retrofit its existing UK-made rapid chargers over the next 12 months.