Lord Ian Duncan becomes UK’s Minister for Climate Change

Lord Ian Duncan has become the UK’s Minister for Climate Change.

He has been appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, after having being Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland since October 2017.

His responsibilities now include leading climate science and innovation, as well as advances in smart metering and clean heat.

The Scottish politician will work with former Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry in her role as the UK’s nomination for COP26 President.

He tweeted: “Honoured to be appointed @beisgovuk Minister for Climate Change. Serious challenges ahead, not least delivering net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Working with @claireperrymp to secure UN #COP26 climate conference for Glasgow an early mission.”