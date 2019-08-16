Catholic churches and schools put their faith in renewable energy

More than 4,500 Catholic churches and schools across England and Wales have inked a contract with British Gas Business for the supply of renewable energy.

The deal between the energy giant and Catholic Church’s energy procurement group, Inter-diocesan Fuel Management (IFM), is said to be one of the largest combined green energy contracts in the UK.

Under the contract, which covers 20 of the 22 Catholic dioceses, landmarks such as Westminster, Nottingham and Plymouth Cathedrals will be powered by renewable energy.

The volume of green gas and electricity to be supplied by British Gas Business is equivalent to the annual needs of more than 20,000 UK households, making the Catholic Church one of the largest single consumers of green gas certificates based on annual volume.

It will help reduce emissions equivalent to taking more than 21,000 cars off the road.

Gab Barbaro, Managing Director of British Gas Business said: “We commend IFM and the Catholic Church for their desire to take the lead on renewable energy adoption and hope that others will follow.

“We’re seeing more and more organisations looking to switch to both renewable gas and electricity, particularly given the recent net zero commitment made by the government. This contract demonstrates that it is becoming easier than ever to cut carbon emissions from our public and private sector buildings.”