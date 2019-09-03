Aberdeen University sets sight on new Centre for Energy Transition

The University of Aberdeen is to launch a new Centre for Energy Transition that aims to align research and education programmes with the opportunities presented by Britain’s net zero ambition.

The Centre, expected to be launched in 2020, will focus on all areas of energy-related research, with an emphasis on supporting the oil and gas industry in the transition to clean energy and renewables.

Dr Liz Rattray, Director of Research and Innovation at the University told ELN the Centre will be working on areas from energy generation and environmental assessment through to decommissioning, with data science and artificial intelligence (AI) playing a key role.

Professor George Boyne, University of Aberdeen Principal added: “Our Centre for Energy Transition will seek to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead for the region in a low carbon future, supporting the sector in making the transition through research and teaching, while nurturing start-ups and spin-outs.

“Out interdisciplinary approach to research means that the University is perfectly positioned as a catalyst for collaboration right across the energy supply chain and our aim is to work with industry at all levels to support the shift to sustainable energy.”

The University – which has around 200 academics working on energy-related disciplines – has also partnered with the Oil and Gas Technology Centre on the new National Decommissioning Centre (NDC) where researchers are working to fully maximise the opportunities presented by the emerging sector.