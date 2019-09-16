SOLARWATT kits out poultry farm with egg-citing new solar roof

SOLARWATT has kitted out a poultry farm in Switzerland with an egg-citing new solar array.

The firm has installed a solar system made up of 256 photovoltaic modules on the roof of the 720 square metre hall that makes up the resource-efficient poultry breeding facility in Berne.

The SOLARWATT modules are expected to be able to produce around 65,000 kilowatt hours of power a year, the bulk of which will be consumed by the poultry farm itself, slashing associated costs and emissions.

As part of a wider eco-upgrade, the farm also replaced its insulation with a resource-efficient wooden casing and uses a geothermal heat pump and waste heat recovery to generate clean heat.

SOLARWATT Managing Director Detlef Neuhaus said: “Times have changed: for the agricultural sector as well as other industries, it is not about huge photovoltaic systems feeding electricity into the grid just to receive compensation.

“Many managers have looked at the power consumption in their company and noticed how high the savings can be when they generate their own electricity for free.”