E.ON granted approval for 54.4MW Scottish wind farm

The Scottish Government has given the go-ahead for E.ON to develop a 54.4MW wind farm in East Ayrshire.

The Enoch Hill Wind Farm, located around 5km south-west of of New Cumnock, will consist of 16 turbines.

Since launching its proposals in 2012, E.ON worked closely with the local community and undertook extensive consultation to understand any concerns.

During the course of the planning consultation process, the application was revised and the number of turbines was reduced from 19 to 16.

Simon Lejeune, Project Manager at E.ON said: “We’re delighted that the Scottish ministers have granted consent for our wind farm proposal at Enoch Hill.

“We’ve worked for several years to design this project, during which time we’ve taken on board considerations from many stakeholders as well as feedback from the local community. We look forward to working closely with the council and local residents going forward.”

The energy giant owns more than 20 onshore and offshore wind farms in the UK as well as biomass plants in Scotland and South Yorkshire, investing more than £3.3 billion in renewables in the country over the last decade.

Earlier this year, E.ON announced all residential customers will be provided with 100% renewable power.