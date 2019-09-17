Latest Jobs – Software Architect – Northern Gas and Power Ltd

“Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” – John D. Rockefeller

We are ClearVue; an exciting energy tech start-up based in Malta. Although we are technically a start-up, we are the fastest growing business in the North of England and the number 1 energy consultancy in the UK.

Formed in 2013, our offices are located worldwide and we now employ more than 500 people globally.

We are now on the hunt for extraordinary people to join us in Malta, on our mission to change the World!

We are now looking for a Software Architect to join us on this life changing, extraordinary journey.

We are a group of fun loving, hardworking people looking for like-minded individuals to join us on our quest to be the very best at what we do.

We have been busy pioneering new ideas and innovative technologies in the field of energy.

As we all stand at the foothill of the 4th industrial revolution, our forward-thinking approach is bringing tomorrow’s ideas, today.

A transformative revolution that will define our generation, will take us on a journey that will digitise the world of energy.

We are so excited to share our vision of the future with you, and to show the technologies such as: 5G, IoT, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence(AI), Machine learning and how they will go on to shape all of our lives.

This is just the beginning, so why don't you grab your hover board and teleportation device and come on a journey with us into the future…..

This is a brand new and very exciting opportunity to join an organisation that is on an incredibly exciting journey.

The Opportunity

Software Architect

Duties and responsibilities

Promote standards, governance, software patterns, and best practices.#

Contribute to the microservices ecosystem by designing and building services.

Integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex business solutions.

Be able to wear different team roles; from lead architect to high-skilled developer.

Good communication skills, with the ability to adapt them to different situations.

Collaborate with various teams working on different projects and technologies.

Technical requirements

Have 4+ years of experience as a software/technical architect with an emphasis on cloud hosted solutions.

Knowledge of one or more private/public cloud platforms, preferably Google Cloud.

Experience in API architecture, API management and REST API design

Excellent knowledge of highly performing API endpoints.

Experience in designing scalable microservices architecture.

Proven skills in more than one programming language.

Practical experience in using various DBMS and designing data structures.

Familiar with NodeJS, Python, PHP, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Big Query, REST, GraphQL.

