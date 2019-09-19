Siemens Gamesa announces first nacelle assembly plant outside Europe

Siemens Gamesa has announced it is to build its first nacelle assembly plant outside Europe.

The facility in Taiwan will enter construction in 2020 and aims to reinforce the firm’s “offshore foothold” in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific market.

Located in the port of Taichung, it will cover a 30,000 square metre area and will be used for offshore nacelle assembly as well as testing, warehousing, office space and outdoor storage.

Production is forecast to begin in 2021, with the facility expected to provide equipment for Ørsted’s 900MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a project as well as a range of other future projects across the region.

Siemens Gamesa currently has offshore nacelle assembly and manufacturing facilities in Germany and Denmark.

Niels Steenberg, General Manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore for Asia-Pacific, said: “Thanks to this nacelle assembly facility, we will be creating more opportunities of working with the growing localised supplier network as well as developing a skilled offshore workforce.

“All these efforts will contribute to building a competitive local supply chain, in line with international standards in terms of safety, costs, quality and making Taiwan a leading offshore market.”

