SmartestEnergy is one of the UK ‘s leading electricity traders and a licensed supplier to Industrial and Commercial customers. It is also a leading off-taker of distributed generation from a wide variety of independently owned generation assets across the UK. SmartestEnergy provides flexibility services to these customers, optimising available capacity against the most effective markets. SmartestEnergy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni, a Japanese-based global conglomerate.
SmartestEnergy
