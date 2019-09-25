VW bosses charged with alleged market manipulation over emissions scandal

Prosecutors in Germany have charged top Volkswagen bosses with alleged market manipulation in connection with the diesel emissions scandal that came to light four years ago.

They allege VW CEO Herbert Diess, Non-Executive Chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch and former boss Martin Winterkorn failed to inform US investors early enough about the emissions cheating tests.

In September 2015, Volkswagen admitted to using illegal software to produce favourable conditions in laboratory testing, while in the real world, the vehicles emitted far more emissions than they should have.

The German car manufacturer said it co-operated closely with the public prosecutor’s office in the run up to the latest decision, however, insisted the Executive Committee “still can, also from today’s perspective, not see that the capital market was deliberately not informed”.

Volkswagen added: “Based on the findings available, the Executive Committee is therefore of the opinion that, prior to the publication of the Notice of Violation, the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG did not have sufficiently concrete indications that would have led to the obligation to inform the capital market immediately.”

The allegations will now be examined by an independent court.