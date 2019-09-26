UN and Germany launch new initiative to accelerate green economy

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the German Ministry for the Environment have launched a new initiative aimed at accelerating green economy solutions globally.

Called the Global Opportunities for Sustainable Development Goals (GO for SDGs), it will foster exchange on innovative and successful practices through newly designed regional sustainability hubs.

The initiative – announced at the SDG Summit in New York this week – targets three groups: policymakers, businesses and the youth, with the aim of raising ambition for building inclusive and sustainable economies and societies.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said: “To achieve the SDGs, we need to completely transform our economic model and transition all countries to an inclusive green economy. And in doing so we must tap into the innovative policies and practices that can be accelerated and scaled up to transform our world.”

GO for SDGs will also collaborate closely with international labour unions towards the creation of better paid jobs and safe and healthy work environments.

Sharon Burrow, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) added: “Providing this opportunity to share experiences is key to engaging and empowering workers and their communities.

“Spotlighting practices with positive outcomes encourages governments and businesses to embrace transition strategies that offer opportunities for training and reskilling as well as other critical social protections.”